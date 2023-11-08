Getting Answers
Youth shelter to be closed as of Nov. 30

Memo cites a “lack of funding from the Bossier Parish Police Jury” as the reason
Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter
Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter(Curtis Heyen | Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Tamer Knight and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in Bossier Parish will officially be closed starting Nov. 30.

That’s according to a memo dated Oct. 25 that Ware Youth Center Executive Director Staci Scott sent to shelter staffers. It cites a “lack of funding from the Bossier Parish Police Jury” as the reason for the shutdown.

“Your hard work and dedication to the residents we have served over the years is appreciated,” the missive reads.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

