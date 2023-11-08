Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening neighbor with gun

Lashaira Brandon, DOB: 6/26/1993
Lashaira Brandon, DOB: 6/26/1993(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening a neighbor with a firearm.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Oct. 28 around 2 a.m., officers responded to a call about an assault in the 4700 block of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue. That’s just off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near SUSLA.

Officers who showed up discovered a woman was reportedly armed with a gun and was threatening a neighbor. Police say Lashaira Brandon, 30, was involved in the incident. She reportedly threatened to hurt her neighbor before leaving the area.

On Nov. 7, Brandon was arrested by patrol officers. She’s charged with aggravated assault.

