Woman arrested for allegedly threatening neighbor with gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening a neighbor with a firearm.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Oct. 28 around 2 a.m., officers responded to a call about an assault in the 4700 block of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue. That’s just off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near SUSLA.

Officers who showed up discovered a woman was reportedly armed with a gun and was threatening a neighbor. Police say Lashaira Brandon, 30, was involved in the incident. She reportedly threatened to hurt her neighbor before leaving the area.

On Nov. 7, Brandon was arrested by patrol officers. She’s charged with aggravated assault.

