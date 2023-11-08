Getting Answers
Villa Norté residents plagued with water concerns; Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor suggests pursuance of criminal charges

By Donna Keeya and Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public health emergency was declared Sunday evening (Nov. 6), as a Shreveport apartment complex faced water concerns.

Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor told KSLA that she received calls about Villa Norté Apartments being without water for approximately two weeks. That prompted the water and sewer department to repair the leak, restoring water to the complex.

“What they did do is leave our constituency without the basics of running water, which is insane and inhumane,” Taylor said. “At this particular point, the priority was to restore water back, to all our constituents here in the city of Shreveport, and while we pursue other avenues for the owners of this particular complex.”

Taylor said she has requested to the city to pursue criminal charges against Villa Norté Apartments.

KSLA reached out to the owner of the apartment complex about the water concerns. We are waiting to hear back.

This is not the first time residents have been displeased with the apartment complex. In July 2021, KSLA’s Domonique Benn spoke with Taylor about the condition of Villa Norté Apartments, as residents had complained about standing sewage, backed-up toilets, and several issues with water and sewerage.

