Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win
Toronto visits the Dallas Mavericks following the Raptors’ 123-116 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors (3-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-1, second in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Dallas Mavericks following the Raptors' 123-116 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Dallas went 38-44 overall with a 23-18 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.1 last season.
Toronto finished 41-41 overall a season ago while going 14-27 on the road. The Raptors shot 45.9% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe).
Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (groin), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.