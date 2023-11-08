Getting Answers
Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas Tech University
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for the season opener.

Texas Tech finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 7.3 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 in Southland action and 7-12 on the road last season. The Lions shot 45.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

