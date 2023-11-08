One more warm day ahead before the cool down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Those temperatures were reaching high today! We nearly broke the daily record high of 86 degrees here in Shreveport today. Other areas across the region had highs in the 80′s as well. The high pressure system is at a point where we are receiving winds from the south bringing us increased humidity and higher temperatures and this looks to last for one more day!

Tomorrow’s temperatures look similar to today’s with lower 80′s to the north and upper 80′s to the south of the ArkLaTex and we will keep feeling a bit muggy until we see this front finally enter the region. Overnight conditions remain calm before the front, but temperatures will rise well into the 60′s here tonight and tomorrow night.

The front arrives by Thursday night, but our zones north of I-30 will see some showers by Thursday afternoon into the evening. The bulk of the rain totals will be around the I-30 corridor in areas near Texarkana and slowly become less moving southeast through the region. One more day before the cooldown everyone, are you ready??

