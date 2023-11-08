Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

One more warm day ahead before the cool down

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Those temperatures were reaching high today! We nearly broke the daily record high of 86 degrees here in Shreveport today. Other areas across the region had highs in the 80′s as well. The high pressure system is at a point where we are receiving winds from the south bringing us increased humidity and higher temperatures and this looks to last for one more day!

Tomorrow’s temperatures look similar to today’s with lower 80′s to the north and upper 80′s to the south of the ArkLaTex and we will keep feeling a bit muggy until we see this front finally enter the region. Overnight conditions remain calm before the front, but temperatures will rise well into the 60′s here tonight and tomorrow night.

The front arrives by Thursday night, but our zones north of I-30 will see some showers by Thursday afternoon into the evening. The bulk of the rain totals will be around the I-30 corridor in areas near Texarkana and slowly become less moving southeast through the region. One more day before the cooldown everyone, are you ready??

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Nov. 5, 2023, in...
Man killed by police after foot chase during traffic stop in Shreveport; LSP investigating
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in

Latest News

One more hot one before the cool down!
CJ's Tuesday evening weather update
Staying warm this evening
Continued warmth until Thursday and Friday
Staying warm this evening
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
Warm Tuesday ahead of changes late this week
Austin's Tuesday Midday Weather Update