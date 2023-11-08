Major cold front on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! It’s another warm and humid day in the ArkLaTex but that won’t last much longer. Highs in the mid-80s are expected this afternoon. Southerly wind is responsible for bringing that humidity and that will be the case today as well. Tonight, increasing cloud cover is likely with lows dropping to the upper-60s. This is all ahead of the big cold front that will move in tomorrow.

Thursday will start mostly dry but rain will be arriving from the west by mid to late afternoon as a strong cold front approaches. Widespread rain will then continue all the way into midday Friday before ending by Friday afternoon. We are expecting widespread rainfall totals of 1-2″ across the ArkLaTex with local up to 3″ near the I-30 corridor.

Sharply cooler air will also arrive behind the front with highs Thursday in the mid-70s and highs by Friday only in the mid-50s! Looking ahead to the weekend, a new low-pressure system will form near the Texas Gulf Coast and then slowly push east across the northern Gulf. This system will likely keep clouds widespread across our region and could bring more showers to the southern half of the ArkLaTex Saturday into Sunday. Some forecast models keep us dry while others suggest rain could linger well into Saturday. Right now, still a lot of uncertainty in that weekend forecast so stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.