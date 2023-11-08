Last warm day before a major cold front arrives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Its been feeling more like summer the past few days across the ArkLaTex and it looks like we’ll keep that going for one last day before some major changes arrive. After some low clouds and fog this morning, I’m expecting plenty of sunshine again this afternoon and this, combined with a gusty southwest breeze, will allow temperatures to soar once again. Highs will likely reach the middle and even upper 80s and just like yesterday, we could be nearing some records in some areas!

Thursday will start mostly dry but rain will be arriving from the west by mid to late afternoon as a strong cold front approaches. Widespread rain will then continue all the way into midday Friday before ending by Friday afternoon. We are expecting widespread rainfall totals of 1-2″ across the ArkLaTex with locally up to 3″ near the I-30 corridor.

Sharply cooler air will also arrive behind the front with highs Thursday in the mid 70s and highs by Friday only in the mid 50s!

Looking ahead to the weekend, a new low pressure system will form near the Texas Gulf Coast and then slowly push east across the northern Gulf. This system will likely keep clouds widespread across our region and could bring more showers to the southern half of the ArkLaTex Saturday into Sunday. Some forecast models keep us dry while others suggest rain could linger well into Saturday. Right now, still a lot of uncertainty in that weekend forecast so stay tuned for updates!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

