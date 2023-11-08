Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Furever Friends: Meet Ellie Grace

Ellie Grace is up for adoption in Bossier City.
Ellie Grace is up for adoption in Bossier City.(KSLA)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA is highlighting an animal in need of its forever home.

This week, KSLA is featuring Ellie Grace, a 2-year-old white and gray cat that is up for adoption.

This November, the Bossier animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for cats with the donation of a 15-lb. bag of Purina cat or kitten chow. The event is called Kitties for Kibble.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, KSLA was joined by Susan Stanford with the Bossier animal shelter to talk about this event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Nov. 5, 2023, in...
Man killed by police after foot chase during traffic stop in Shreveport; LSP investigating
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Veterans service fair to offer health booths, other ways to help veterans
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Here are some things to consider before buying your child a smartphone
Furever Friends: Meet Ellie Grace, the domestic short-haired cat
Furever Friends: Meet Ellie Grace, the domestic short-haired cat
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Veterans Day events, deals across the ArkLaTex