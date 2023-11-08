Furever Friends: Meet Ellie Grace

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA is highlighting an animal in need of its forever home.

This week, KSLA is featuring Ellie Grace, a 2-year-old white and gray cat that is up for adoption.

This November, the Bossier animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for cats with the donation of a 15-lb. bag of Purina cat or kitten chow. The event is called Kitties for Kibble.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, KSLA was joined by Susan Stanford with the Bossier animal shelter to talk about this event.

