Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Doctors say breast implants helped save man’s life during double lung transplant

Doctors say breast implants played a crucial role in saving a man's life who had severe lung damage. (Source: Northwestern Medicine)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) - Doctors say breast implants were key in saving a 34-year-old man’s life.

Earlier this year, Davey Bauer’s lungs essentially stopped working.

Bauer was active, but he was a smoker. He switched to vaping in 2014 thinking it was a healthier alternative.

But both smoking and vaping can leave lung tissue inflamed, making the organ more susceptible to infection, according to medical experts.

Bauer’s condition worsened so much that doctors determined his only hope was a double lung transplant.

He was transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, but he was too sick for the transplant, and more time was needed to find a donor.

Surgeons removed his lungs and waited for the infection to clear and for donor lungs to become available.

But in the meantime, doctors needed to keep Bauer’s heart intact.

That’s where the breast implants came in. They placed the implants inside his chest cavity to temporarily keep the heart where it was supposed to be because the human heart tends to be “floppy.”

Just a few days later, surgeons removed the placeholder breast implants and inserted the donor’s lungs.

The team at Northwestern told his family that it was by far one of the most complex cases they had ever seen.

Bauer was released from the hospital in September and is continuing with therapy at a rehab facility.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
A small group of Palestinian supporters gathered at the intersection of East Texas Street and...
Small group of Israel-Hamas War protesters gather at busy Bossier City intersection

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate Henry Whitehorn
INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate Henry Whitehorn
House Speaker Mike Johnson
SPEAKING WITH THE SPEAKER: KSLA sits down with new speaker of the House, Mike Johnson
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma board recommends the governor spare the life of a death row inmate who argued self-defense
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion