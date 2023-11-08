Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Ceremony held to commemorate groundbreaking for YMCA Youth Baseball and Softball Complex

YMCA of Northwest Louisiana's Groundbreaking for YMCA Baseball & Softball Complex
YMCA of Northwest Louisiana's Groundbreaking for YMCA Baseball & Softball Complex(YMCA of NWLA)
By Donna Keeya
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday evening (Nov. 8) for its new, tournament-grade Youth Baseball and Softball Complex.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The ceremony took place at the Home of Shreveport Little League, located at 2550 Flyer Drive. The entire community was invited to attend. The family friendly ceremony had games, inflatables, food trucks and a festive atmosphere.

“This facility will not only allow kids to play baseball locally and support the growth of Shreveport Little League,” said Gary Lash, CEO of the YMCA of NWLA. “It will also enable us finally to begin capitalizing on our incredible geographic advantage. We sit right between Little Rock, Dallas and Jackson. This facility will allow travel teams from north, west and east of us to meet in the middle for numerous competitions and tournaments throughout the year. The long-term economic impact of this project will be massive.”

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission estimates that the new complex will generate an economic impact of $5 million in the first year. It is also expected that the total number of annual visitors will increase from 54,352 to 341,672.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
A small group of Palestinian supporters gathered at the intersection of East Texas Street and...
Small group of Israel-Hamas War protesters gather at busy Bossier City intersection

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate Henry Whitehorn
INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate Henry Whitehorn
House Speaker Mike Johnson
SPEAKING WITH THE SPEAKER: KSLA sits down with new speaker of the House, Mike Johnson
Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion
Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter
Youth shelter to be closed as of Nov. 30