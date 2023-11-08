Ceremony held to commemorate groundbreaking for YMCA Youth Baseball and Softball Complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday evening (Nov. 8) for its new, tournament-grade Youth Baseball and Softball Complex.

The ceremony took place at the Home of Shreveport Little League, located at 2550 Flyer Drive. The entire community was invited to attend. The family friendly ceremony had games, inflatables, food trucks and a festive atmosphere.

“This facility will not only allow kids to play baseball locally and support the growth of Shreveport Little League,” said Gary Lash, CEO of the YMCA of NWLA. “It will also enable us finally to begin capitalizing on our incredible geographic advantage. We sit right between Little Rock, Dallas and Jackson. This facility will allow travel teams from north, west and east of us to meet in the middle for numerous competitions and tournaments throughout the year. The long-term economic impact of this project will be massive.”

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission estimates that the new complex will generate an economic impact of $5 million in the first year. It is also expected that the total number of annual visitors will increase from 54,352 to 341,672.

