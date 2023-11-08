73-year-old man charged with 200+ counts of pornography involving juveniles

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man was arrested following an investigation for possessing pornography involving juveniles after detectives received a cyber tip.

According to officials with the Bossier City Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was obtained and executed at the home of Ralph Pondell, 73. After forensic downloads of his electronic devices, detectives found 298 images child porn.

Pondell was arrested and charged with 298 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was transported to the Bossier Parish Max, with bond set at $550,000.

Detectives with the BCSO continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

