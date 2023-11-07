Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman wins lottery twice in 1 week: ‘I’m in disbelief!’

Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.
Jennifer Minton won big on a lottery game twice in one week.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia struck gold when she won big on a lottery game twice in one week.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jennifer Minton won $50,000 playing the online game Safari Quest at the end of October.

Turns out, she was just getting warmed up.

Just a week later, Minton was once again playing Safari Quest on her phone when she won a jackpot worth $912,936.

“I’m in shock!” she told Virginia Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “I’m in disbelief!”

Between the two jackpots, Minton’s total win was $962,936, before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Nov. 5, 2023, in...
Man killed by police after foot chase during traffic stop in Shreveport; LSP investigating
Two Arkansas state troopers stand guard outside a house in the 4800 block of Parkland in...
Off-duty male TAPD officer, woman shot in Texarkana; ASP investigating
Carl Layton, DOB: 10/12/1990
Man arrested for allegedly robbing victim at knifepoint

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting tallied
Shreveport officer-involved shootings double since 2022
Shreveport officer-involved shootings double since 2022
What you need to know about changes to the FAFSA process
Hazel Roberson was born Nov. 9, 1923.
Bienville Parish woman celebrating 100th birthday
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City