Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Wilson scores 13, Stephen F. Austin beats NAIA-member North American 96-68

Led by Kimahri Wilson’s 13 points, the Stephen F
SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kimahri Wilson scored 13 points to help Stephen F. Austin defeat NAIA-member North American 96-68 on Monday night.

Wilson also contributed five assists and five steals for the Lumberjacks. Sadaidriene Hall added 11 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Nana Antwi-Boasiako was 3 of 5 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Jalon Clark led the way for the Stallions with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. North American also got 17 points and three steals from Sean Fry. Jamarric Hammond finished with 12 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Stephen F. Austin plays Middle Tennessee on the road on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Nov. 5, 2023, in...
Man killed by police after foot chase during traffic stop in Shreveport; LSP investigating
Two Arkansas state troopers stand guard outside a house in the 4800 block of Parkland in...
Off-duty male TAPD officer, woman shot in Texarkana; ASP investigating
Carl Layton, DOB: 10/12/1990
Man arrested for allegedly robbing victim at knifepoint

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Williams scores 20 as UT Rio Grande Valley downs Southwestern Adventist 110-59
Houston Dynamo
Real Salt Lake forces rubber match with Dynamo after 5-4 shootout victory
Generic Basketball
Johnson’s 20-point night leads BYU in season opener, Cougars top Houston Christian 110-63
Houston Rockets logo
Sengun has 17 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds to help Rockets beat Kings, 122-97