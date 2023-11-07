Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide

Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., starting Nov. 10.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Walmart says its pilot program for sensory-friendly hours was such a big success that it plans to continue and expand the program.

In a news release Tuesday, Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., starting Nov. 10.

Walmart said the program will run indefinitely.

Earlier this year, Walmart tested out sensory-friendly hours on Saturdays only, with changes to make the stores less stimulating. The stores changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible.

“These changes may have seemed small to some, but for others they transformed the shopping experience. Our biggest piece of feedback? Keep it going!” Walmart said.

The retailer said it is working to see how to further improve the program.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
3 people shot, killing 2, on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Nov. 5, 2023, in...
Man killed by police after foot chase during traffic stop in Shreveport; LSP investigating
Two Arkansas state troopers stand guard outside a house in the 4800 block of Parkland in...
Off-duty male TAPD officer, woman shot in Texarkana; ASP investigating
Carl Layton, DOB: 10/12/1990
Man arrested for allegedly robbing victim at knifepoint

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting tallied
Shreveport officer-involved shootings double since 2022
Shreveport officer-involved shootings double since 2022
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The Treasury Department has...
The US sanctions Mexican Sinaloa cartel members and firms over fentanyl trafficking
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
1 dead; multiple accidents on I-10 in NOLA East result of super fog conditions
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. A group...
A Meta contractor saw his own child face sexism on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress