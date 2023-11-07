Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Veterans service fair to offer health booths, other ways to help veterans

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Unsplash)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Martha Tyler, CEO of Moms on a Mission, is working to ensure people are honoring those who served this Veterans Day.

She has put together a Veterans Day service fair that’s taking place Thursday, Nov. 9. She joined KSLA live Tuesday, Nov. 7 to talk about why this event is so important for her to be involved in, what veterans who attend the fair can expect and why she thinks it’s important to honor the country’s heroes.

Moms on a Mission is hosting its first-ever Veterans Day Service Fair on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Moms on a Mission is hosting its first-ever Veterans Day Service Fair on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Moms on a Mission)

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elle Foundation, located at 1710 Market St. in Shreveport.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Nov. 5, 2023, in...
Man killed by police after foot chase during traffic stop in Shreveport; LSP investigating
Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Two Arkansas state troopers stand guard outside a house in the 4800 block of Parkland in...
Off-duty male TAPD officer, woman shot in Texarkana; ASP investigating

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Here are some things to consider before buying your child a smartphone
Veterans service fair to offer health booths, other opportunities for veterans to keep up with...
Veterans service fair to offer health booths, other opportunities for veterans to keep up with their well-being
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Veterans Day events, deals across the ArkLaTex
Hazel Roberson was born Nov. 9, 1923.
Bienville Parish woman celebrating 100th birthday