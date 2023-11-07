Veterans service fair to offer health booths, other ways to help veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Martha Tyler, CEO of Moms on a Mission, is working to ensure people are honoring those who served this Veterans Day.

She has put together a Veterans Day service fair that’s taking place Thursday, Nov. 9. She joined KSLA live Tuesday, Nov. 7 to talk about why this event is so important for her to be involved in, what veterans who attend the fair can expect and why she thinks it’s important to honor the country’s heroes.

Moms on a Mission is hosting its first-ever Veterans Day Service Fair on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Moms on a Mission)

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elle Foundation, located at 1710 Market St. in Shreveport.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

