Veterans Celebration Committee honoring vets with parade, free fair admission
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 2011, the Veterans Celebration Committee has hosted a ceremony and parade to honor veterans in conjunction with Veterans Day. The parade has been dubbed Louisiana’s largest veterans parade.
Everything is in place for the 12th Annual Veterans Honor Ceremony and Veterans Parade.
EVENT DETAILS
Veterans Honor Ceremony
- Saturday, Nov. 11, 5 p.m.
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Blvd.
- Guest speaker: Joey Strickland, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, secretary
- Free and open to the public
Veterans Parade
- Sunday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m.
- Louisiana State Fair Grounds, Shreveport
- All veterans and their families will get in free
On Monday, Nov. 6, KSLA was joined live by Vernon Williams and Jennifer Kirsop. Williams is the vice chairman of the Veterans Celebration Committe, while Kirsop is the public relations director. They talked about what people can expect at the two events, and why they believe it’s important to continue to honor the country’s veterans.
