Veterans Celebration Committee honoring vets with parade, free fair admission

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 2011, the Veterans Celebration Committee has hosted a ceremony and parade to honor veterans in conjunction with Veterans Day. The parade has been dubbed Louisiana’s largest veterans parade.

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Veterans Celebration Committee)

Everything is in place for the 12th Annual Veterans Honor Ceremony and Veterans Parade.

EVENT DETAILS

Veterans Honor Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 11, 5 p.m.

Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Guest speaker: Joey Strickland, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, secretary

Free and open to the public

Veterans Parade

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m.

Louisiana State Fair Grounds, Shreveport

All veterans and their families will get in free

On Monday, Nov. 6, KSLA was joined live by Vernon Williams and Jennifer Kirsop. Williams is the vice chairman of the Veterans Celebration Committe, while Kirsop is the public relations director. They talked about what people can expect at the two events, and why they believe it’s important to continue to honor the country’s veterans.

