Today is Election Day in Texas; voters to decide on 14 constitutional amendments, other issues

AUSTIN (KSLA) - Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in Texas.

Voters will decide on 14 proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. Click here to read about what the amendments mean. Secretary of State Jane Nelson encourages anyone who did not vote early to vote Tuesday. Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will also decide on a number of bonds for school districts and other issues.

Click here to find your voting site.

PREVIEW OF WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

