Temperatures nearing daily record highs tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Temperatures were high today and they look to be even higher tomorrow, and even the day after. Later this week, these highs will lower significantly due to a big cold front moving through bringing some much needed rainfall.

Tomorrow’s temperatures across the area range from the lower 80′s to the north to the upper 80′s in the south possibly breaking daily record high’s for some cities. Our humidity will remain muggy feeling due to the increase in heat, but that is quickly coming to an end soon.

The cold front later this week brings us rain totals up to 2 inches in some spots, mainly the southwestern and northern regions of the ArkLaTex. Everywhere else looks to receive at least an 1-1.5 inches of rain before its all said and done. So, no need for the umbrella for now, but later this week you will need it.

