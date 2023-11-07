Getting Answers
Teen airlifted to hospital after being shot at bonfire near Clarence in Natchitoches Parish

A 19-year-old male was shot at a bonfire in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
A 19-year-old male was shot at a bonfire in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teen from St. Maurice in Winn Parish has been hospitalized after being shot at an event near Clarence in Natchitoches Parish.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office released information Monday, Nov. 6. The shooting happened early the morning of Saturday, Nov. 4. Officials say it was around 12:15 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a bonfire in 900 block of Catholic Lane near Clarence.

When deputies got there, they found a male lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the right thigh. Deputies and an off-duty paramedic began life-saving measures and put a tourniquet on the 19-year-old’s leg. He was then airlifted to a hospital. As of Nov. 6, the teen was in the ICU in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Jared Kilpatrick at 318-357-7830, or to call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388.

