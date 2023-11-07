Getting Answers
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police

Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)(SPD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested four individuals Saturday night for drag racing and other offenses in Clyde Fant Parkway.

On Nov. 4, around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Clyde Fant Parkway in reference to reports of drag racing and other careless operation of vehicle complaints. Upon arrival, they located multiple vehicles doing burnouts and driving in the grassy area of the parkway, officials with the police department said.

Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on multiple vehicles, however, four vehicles sped away and committed multiple traffic violations. With the assistance of officers in the area, the four drivers were arrested for aggravated flight from in a motor vehicle, drag racing and other offenses.

All vehicles involved in the incident were impounded.

The offenders are:

Ramen Bates, 23

Cameron Hayes, 23

Nicholas Dyer, 20

Leterryae Bates, 21

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

