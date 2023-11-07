Small group of Israel-Hamas War protesters gather at busy Bossier City intersection

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A handful of people demonstrated in Bossier City Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 7), showing their support for either Israel or Gaza.

A small group of supporters waving Palestinian flags appeared at the busy intersection of East Texas Street and Airline Drive late in the afternoon. A lone supporter of Israel holding a small white sign with the Israeli flag drawn on it demonstrated across the street.

A lone supporter of Israel stood across the street from a small group of people showing their support for the Palestinian people on Nov. 7, 2023. (318 Latino)

A representative from 318 Latino went live on Facebook for about 20 minutes showing the protesters. Shouting could be heard from the group of Palestinian supporters, and a number of people honked as they drove by.

The conflicts of the war Palestine vs Israel reach Louisiana, and we see both fronts protesting in the streets of Bossier City. Los conflictos de la guerra llegan a Luisiana y vemos a ambos bandos protestando en las calles de Bossier City. #318latino Posted by 318 Latino on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

After about 20 minutes, several officers with the Bossier City Police Department showed up and informed the protesters they needed a permit to be on city property and needed to leave. All protesters left the intersection without incident.

A protest was also recently held in Alexandria.

Israelis commemorated the 30th day — a milestone in Jewish mourning — since Hamas militants killed 1,400 people during an Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that sparked the war. Some 240 people Hamas abducted during the attack remain in Gaza, and more than 250,000 Israelis have evacuated homes near the borders of Gaza and Lebanon amid continuous rockets fired into Israel.

A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 10,300 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, according the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 are believed buried from strikes that reduced entire city blocks to rubble. Around 70% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, and more than 700,000 of them are crowded into U.N. schools-turned-shelters. Civilians in Gaza are relying on a trickle of aid and their own daily foraging for food and water from supplies that have dwindled after weeks of siege.

The Israel Defense Forces struck 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza strip over the last 24 hours, according to a statement on Monday. (Source: CNN)

