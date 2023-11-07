Shreveport police searching for 11-year-old reported as a runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need your assistance in locating an 11-year-old girl.

JaNayla Jones was last seen on Nov. 6 in the 2500 block of Claiborne Avenue. She is described as being 5′2″ and weighing 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki capris and light blue shoes.

JaNayla Jones, 11 (SPD)

Anyone with information about JaNayla Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3.

