Shreveport police searching for 11-year-old reported as a runaway
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need your assistance in locating an 11-year-old girl.
JaNayla Jones was last seen on Nov. 6 in the 2500 block of Claiborne Avenue. She is described as being 5′2″ and weighing 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki capris and light blue shoes.
Anyone with information about JaNayla Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3.
