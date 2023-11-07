Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport police searching for 11-year-old reported as a runaway

(KWQC)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need your assistance in locating an 11-year-old girl.

JaNayla Jones was last seen on Nov. 6 in the 2500 block of Claiborne Avenue. She is described as being 5′2″ and weighing 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki capris and light blue shoes.

JaNayla Jones, 11
JaNayla Jones, 11(SPD)

Anyone with information about JaNayla Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Nov. 5, 2023, in...
Man killed by police after foot chase during traffic stop in Shreveport; LSP investigating
Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Two Arkansas state troopers stand guard outside a house in the 4800 block of Parkland in...
Off-duty male TAPD officer, woman shot in Texarkana; ASP investigating

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting tallied
Shreveport officer-involved shootings double since 2022
Shreveport officer-involved shootings double since 2022
Villa Norté residents plagued with water concerns; Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor suggests pursuance of criminal charges
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police