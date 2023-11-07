Shreveport officer-involved shootings double since 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At this time in Shreveport, officer involved shootings have doubled since 2022.

In more populated cities, there have been less officer involved shootings this year concerning police departments compared to Shreveport’s six.

Dallas: 1

New Orleans: 2

Baton Rouge: 2

Oklahoma City: 0

[CLICK HERE TO SEE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTINGS BY STATE]

Louisiana State Police have yet to release the name of the victim, the officer, and the body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting that happened on Marquette Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 5. LSUS Criminal Justice Professor Riley Young Jr. says the issue is complicated.

“All through society now, there’s no specific respect for the law. What happens is the suspects feel that they can do what they want to do, and law enforcement just has to react to that situation. I’m not trying to justify any actions that any law enforcement officers may or may not have done, but that’s just the nature of the beast that when a suspect, a person that you’re dealing with, acts in a certain way, then you have to respond to that. That’s a call and response.”

Young says citizens of Shreveport should visit the drawing board to brainstorm change.

“If there’s a situation where the police have been accused of something and the law enforcement runs its gambit of necessary investigation, et cetera, then it can go to its citizen’s review board and they can look at it and make some comments about what needs to be done and how officers may or may not need to be reprimanded.”

KSLA THIS MORNING

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.