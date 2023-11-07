Getting Answers
Ore City man dies after single-vehicle crash in Harrison County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Ore City man died Saturday after reportedly driving off the road on Oct. 31.

According to a Texas DPS report, Lynwood Bowland, Jr., 76, was driving east on Old Avinger Road near Ore City in a Nissan Versa around 4:43 p.m. Oct. 31 when he left the roadway while approaching a curve. The report said Bowland struck a tree after leaving the road, and was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler.

Bowland was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday, the report said.

