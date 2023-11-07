Northwestern State students react to Caldwell lawsuit filing

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - On Nov. 4, the family of Northwestern State football player Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Northwestern State University and Caldwell Jr.’s apartment complex. On Nov. 6, three NSU students reacted to the lawsuit filing and each is in full support of Caldwell Jr.’s family filing a lawsuit.

“I feel like they are most likely in the right because that is their son and that was a really messed up situation,” said Jay Lenelie, an NSU student. “I feel like that’s their call, and they made the right call to file a lawsuit.”

“I think it was a tough situation,” said Evan Scarborough, another NSU student. “I think the coach could have done more to prevent the death.”

“I think all of the things that’s going on with this is very unfortunate I’ll be honest, especially for their family and university-wise as well,” said Derrick Varnado, a third NSU student.

A spokesperson from NSU said the school will not comment any further regarding the lawsuit.

The suit includes the board of supervisors at Northwestern State University, former NSU football coach Brad Laird and the Quad Apartment Complex through its owner. The lawsuit claims that the defendants “failed” to protect Caldwell and that the Quad Apartment Complex did not maintain a safe living condition.

Caldwell, Jr. was shot and killed at his apartment near campus on October 12. His parents are seeking damages, including funeral expenses, and are requesting a trial by jury.

Police have not charged anyone for the shooting of Caldwell. KALB has reached out to Natchitoches Police and requested any complaints filed by NSU, Caldwell or his family regarding threats made before October 12.

