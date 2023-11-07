Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies start season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies open the season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -21; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies begin the season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Texas A&M went 25-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 66.5 points per game and shoot 40.7% from the field last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 7-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
3 people shot, killing 2, on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Nov. 5, 2023, in...
Man killed by police after foot chase during traffic stop in Shreveport; LSP investigating
Two Arkansas state troopers stand guard outside a house in the 4800 block of Parkland in...
Off-duty male TAPD officer, woman shot in Texarkana; ASP investigating
Carl Layton, DOB: 10/12/1990
Man arrested for allegedly robbing victim at knifepoint

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores career-high 20 points, No. 7 Houston beats Louisiana-Monroe 84-31
Hefner has 19, Taylor adds 16 as No. 15 Texas A&M routs Texas A&M-Commerce 78-46 in opener
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass the ball as he is defended by Toronto...
Local broadcasts for 15 NBA teams will remain on Bally Sports after agreement
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Stroud’s stellar play leads turnaround for Texans at halfway mark of season
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys have to believe they can reach the NFC championship game. Because results show they can’t