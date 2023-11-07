Near record breaking heat expected today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and Happy Tuesday! Have the shorts and t-shirts ready to go today because we could be getting close to some record highs across the ArkLaTex. Abundant sunshine this afternoon combined with a southwest wind will allow temperatures to soar into the mid 80s regionwide. The old record in Shreveport is 86 set just last year and our forecast high is 85 so we’ll be getting very close. It stays very warm and breezy for Wednesday with highs again in the mid 80s.

By Thursday, a strong cold front will be approaching from the west with widespread showers and a few storms developing by mid to late afternoon. Rain will then be widespread through Thursday night and into much of Friday with many places across the ArkLaTex picking up 1-2″ of much needed rainfall. It will also turn sharply cooler behind the front with highs falling from the mid 70s on Thursday to the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday.

Some uncertainty as we head into the weekend as another disturbance will develop along the Gulf Coast and could spread more showers into some of our southern zones. For now, I’ll throw in a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday but pay attention to the forecast as these rain chances could go up. Regardless of rain, it will stay mostly cloudy and cool with highs only in the low 60s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

