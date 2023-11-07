1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits visibility

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I-10 near Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou is closed in both directions Tuesday (Nov. 7) due to multiple early morning accidents as fog and smoke from nearby marsh fires have combined, creating “super fog” conditions that limit visibility on the road.

The NOPD has confirmed that one man has died as a result of the crash. Multiple injuries have been reported as well.

We can’t see hardly anything on I-10 East at Michoud.



Traffic has been at a standstill on both sides of the interstate after multiple accidents and one fatality.



NOPD is trying to turn drivers around so they avoid the congestion and the fog/smoke.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/GxSszGjLtF — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) November 7, 2023

Super fog has formed on I-10 near Irish Bayou. Visibility goes from clear to zero in seconds. This is a dangerous driving situation but is very isolated to near the fire in NOLA East. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/5F09nKoU1F — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) November 7, 2023

I-10 East drivers are being detoured at Read Boulevard, while I-10 West drivers are being detoured at Irish Bayou, police say.

Police are asking drivers heading toward this area to seek alternate routes until the scene has been cleared.

I-10 East is closed to traffic at Michoud Boulevard due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at Read Boulevard. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) November 7, 2023

I-10 West is closed to traffic at Michoud Boulevard due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at Irish Bayou. Congestion has reached eight miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) November 7, 2023

Drivers in this area are also urged to drive cautiously and to not use high-beam vehicle lights. If possible, please consider delaying travel until visibility improves.

Police say reports of the crash were received around 4:37 a.m.

NOPD also working an accident here... https://t.co/6Fsu3nKg7B — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) November 7, 2023

I-10 West is closed to traffic at Michoud Boulevard due to an accident. Congestion has reached six miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) November 7, 2023

6AM: #BREAKING I-10 WEST AT MICHOUD IS NOW ALSO CLOSED!! @KColemanFox8 is following several crashes in the area -- and @ZackFradellaWx says this is all happening in super fog conditions (fog and marsh fire smoke)! Avoid travel between N.O. and Slidell if possible!@FOX8NOLA https://t.co/Tnyt7kTjeN — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) November 7, 2023

Incredibly thick fog mixed with smoke from a nearby marsh fire in New Orleans East.



Traffic has been at a standstill for nearly 30 minutes as we get closer to peak commuter time.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/0qjU11fTR3 — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) November 7, 2023

West of Lake Pontchartrain, heavy fog is also affecting the route on I-55 at Manchac in the same area where super fog caused a deadly multi-vehicle pileup two weeks ago.

I got off of I-55 at Manchac to take the low road (old Hwy 51) on my way to the city this morning as a safety precaution. Fog was thick. https://t.co/mN2ieKgYqA — Jesse Brooks (@jessecbrooks) November 7, 2023

