Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The incident occurred in the 4800 block of McDaniel Drive, between Rochester Drive and Horn Place.
Officials say they received an anonymous call that a man was unconscious in a parked car. Police discovered he was dead from at least one gunshot wound.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
