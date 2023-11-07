Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The incident occurred in the 4800 block of McDaniel Drive, between Rochester Drive and Horn Place.

Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive (KSLA)

Officials say they received an anonymous call that a man was unconscious in a parked car. Police discovered he was dead from at least one gunshot wound.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.