Johnson’s 20-point night leads BYU in season opener, Cougars top Houston Christian 110-63

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Spencer Johnson scored 20 points, dished seven assists and led five Cougars into double-figure scoring as BYU cruised to a 110-63 win over Houston Christian in the season-opener for both schools on Monday night.

BYU knocked down 15 3-pointers in its first game since leaving the West Coast Conference. The Cougars will make their Big 12 Conference debut in January.

The Cougars held just a one-point lead, 7-6 four minutes into the game. By halftime their margin ballooned to 56-18.

Trevin Knell scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds and Noah Waterman had 16 points and eight boards. Jaxson Robinson had 13 points off the bench and Trey Stewart contributed 10 points, three rebounds and four assists for BYU.

BYU was 40 of 84 (47.6%) from the field, including 15 of 43 (34.9%) from beyond the 3-point line.

Marcus Greene had 18 points to lead Houston Christian. Michael Imariagbe and Jay Alvarez each added 11 points.

Houston Christian was 26 of 60 (43.3%) from the floor, including 3 of 16 (18.8%) from distance.

