Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Here are some things to consider before buying your child a smartphone

Counselor also offers other ways to keep your kids safe as the holidays approach
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the holidays right around the corner, parents may be contemplating whether they should get their child a smartphone, or if the child is mature enough for one. It can be tricky to know when the right time is for both parent and child.

Counselor Clint Davis joined KSLA live Tuesday, Nov. 7 to answer some questions about things to consider before buying, and additional ways to keep kids safe as the holidays approach.

He talked about factors to consider, how to keep kids safe in the digital world and other topics involving kids’ safety, such as building healthy relationships, talking to kids about puberty and sex, trauma and more.

Davis also has a book to help parents navigate these tough conversations. It’s called “Building Better Bridges: A Guidebook to Having Difficult Conversations that Can Save our Children.” It’s available for purchase on Amazon.

Counselor Clint Davis wrote Building Better Bridge to help parents have difficult conversations...
Counselor Clint Davis wrote Building Better Bridge to help parents have difficult conversations with their children.(Clint Davis)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Nov. 5, 2023, in...
Man killed by police after foot chase during traffic stop in Shreveport; LSP investigating
Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Two Arkansas state troopers stand guard outside a house in the 4800 block of Parkland in...
Off-duty male TAPD officer, woman shot in Texarkana; ASP investigating

Latest News

Here are some things to consider before buying your child a smartphone
Here are some things to consider before buying your child a smartphone
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Veterans Day events, deals across the ArkLaTex
Hazel Roberson was born Nov. 9, 1923.
Bienville Parish woman celebrating 100th birthday
Multi-company job fair set Nov. 7 at Goodwill Job Center
Check out future employers at Goodwill Industries’ Job Fair