Eyewitness recalls what she saw, heard during deadly officer-involved shooting

“There’s no way, no way y’all shot this baby on the side of my house”
By Tamer Knight
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “Please wake him up.. How ya’ll shot this baby.. There’s no way, no way y’all shot this baby on the side of my house,” the woman on the video said.

Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation of the deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday morning near Marquette Street and Rosemont Avenue. Authorities have said that the man ran from police after a traffic stop.

“A foot pursuit ensued. At the termination of the foot pursuit, the subject presented a handgun. And as a result of that, shots were fired. The subject was struck and transported to the local trauma center. He was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries,” Trooper First Class Ryan Davis said.

Neighbors in the area told KSLA News 12 that they witnessed the shooting and that they never saw a gun.

“We’re looking out the window. He said, ‘Drop the gun, drop the gun.’ But we never saw no gun,” an eyewitness recalled. “So when he shot, my baby beat on the window and she said, ‘No, Mom, they out there shooting Rookie.’”

The witness also said that after the man was shot, the officer’s initial reaction can be described as shocked.

“Aw man, don’t go, don’t go, hold on. But the woman next door said because that’s who recorded the video and my baby saw the same thing. He stood there like he was in shock.”

We’re told witnesses heard at least four gunshots.

KSLA News 12 reached out to LSP to confirm the initial reason for the traffic stop. We were told at this time that information is unavailable.

KSLA News 12 also asked whether body camera footage will be released and was told that also can’t be confirmed at this time.

