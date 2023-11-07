Continued warmth until Thursday and Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Another very warm day in the ArkLaTex with highs possibly reaching record highs today. We’re expecting the mid-80s across most of the region with plenty of sunshine. It could be a bit breezy today at times, this is a southerly wind that is bringing that warmth and some moisture, making it feel a bit more humid than it should this time of year. Tonight, clear skies are likely with lows dropping to the mid to upper-60s.

By Thursday, a strong cold front will be approaching from the west with widespread showers and a few storms developing by mid to late afternoon. Rain will then be widespread through Thursday night and into much of Friday with many places across the ArkLaTex picking up 1-2″ of much-needed rainfall. It will also turn sharply cooler behind the front with highs falling from the mid-70s on Thursday to the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday.

There is some uncertainty as we head into the weekend as another disturbance will develop along the Gulf Coast and could spread more showers into some of our southern zones. For now, I’ll throw in a 20% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday but pay attention to the forecast as these rain chances could increase. Regardless of rain, it will stay mostly cloudy and cool with highs only in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.