Check out future employers at Goodwill Industries’ Job Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill Industries is hosting a job and resource fair.

The event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center, located at 800 W 70th St. in Shreveport.

EMPLOYERS WHO WILL BE AT THE FAIR

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana

Asplundh

Ayers Career College

Bossier Parish Community College

Caddo Parish

Dillas Quesadillas

Diesel Driving Academy

Elite Health Solutions

Celina’s Staffing

Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

Goodwill Industries

Lotus Hospitality

Manpower

Module X Solutions

NWLA Technical Community College

Orphic Training Solutions

Sabre Industries

Shreveport Community Development

Southern University at Shreveport

SporTran

St. Genevive Health Care Services

Storer Services

Willis-Knighton Health System

On Monday, Nov. 6, KSLA spoke live with Darlene Robinson and Kanasha Gantt, both with Goodwill Industries, about what job seekers can expect at the fair.

