Check out future employers at Goodwill Industries' Job Fair

Multi-company job fair set Nov. 7 at Goodwill Job Center
Multi-company job fair set Nov. 7 at Goodwill Job Center
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill Industries is hosting a job and resource fair.

The event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center, located at 800 W 70th St. in Shreveport.

EMPLOYERS WHO WILL BE AT THE FAIR

  • AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana
  • Asplundh
  • Ayers Career College
  • Bossier Parish Community College
  • Caddo Parish
  • Dillas Quesadillas
  • Diesel Driving Academy
  • Elite Health Solutions
  • Celina’s Staffing
  • Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse
  • Goodwill Industries
  • Lotus Hospitality
  • Manpower
  • Module X Solutions
  • NWLA Technical Community College
  • Orphic Training Solutions
  • Sabre Industries
  • Shreveport Community Development
  • Southern University at Shreveport
  • SporTran
  • St. Genevive Health Care Services
  • Storer Services
  • Willis-Knighton Health System

On Monday, Nov. 6, KSLA spoke live with Darlene Robinson and Kanasha Gantt, both with Goodwill Industries, about what job seekers can expect at the fair.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

