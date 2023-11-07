Check out future employers at Goodwill Industries’ Job Fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill Industries is hosting a job and resource fair.
The event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center, located at 800 W 70th St. in Shreveport.
EMPLOYERS WHO WILL BE AT THE FAIR
- AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana
- Asplundh
- Ayers Career College
- Bossier Parish Community College
- Caddo Parish
- Dillas Quesadillas
- Diesel Driving Academy
- Elite Health Solutions
- Celina’s Staffing
- Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse
- Goodwill Industries
- Lotus Hospitality
- Manpower
- Module X Solutions
- NWLA Technical Community College
- Orphic Training Solutions
- Sabre Industries
- Shreveport Community Development
- Southern University at Shreveport
- SporTran
- St. Genevive Health Care Services
- Storer Services
- Willis-Knighton Health System
On Monday, Nov. 6, KSLA spoke live with Darlene Robinson and Kanasha Gantt, both with Goodwill Industries, about what job seekers can expect at the fair.
