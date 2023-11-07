Bienville Parish woman celebrating 100th birthday
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) - A woman who has lived in Bienville Parish her whole life is celebrating her 100th birthday.
On Thursday, Nov. 9, Hazel Roberson will turn 100-years-old, her granddaughter says. Roberson is from Arcadia and has lived there her entire life.
Her granddaughter says she loves spending time with her family, and loves to sit in her chair and wait for the kids to visit.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.