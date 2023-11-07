Bienville Parish woman celebrating 100th birthday

ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) - A woman who has lived in Bienville Parish her whole life is celebrating her 100th birthday.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Hazel Roberson will turn 100-years-old, her granddaughter says. Roberson is from Arcadia and has lived there her entire life.

Her granddaughter says she loves spending time with her family, and loves to sit in her chair and wait for the kids to visit.

Hazel Roberson was born Nov. 9, 1923. (Family)

