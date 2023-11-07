Baton Rouge native scores first goal as first-ever NHL player from Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge native is making history as a professional hockey player.

Mason Lohrei, 22, is the first-ever NHL player from the state of Louisiana. The NHL announced he was the first Louisiana-born player to dress in a regular-season or playoff NHL game.

Mason Lohrei is making his League debut with the @NHLBruins, meaning 42 U.S. states (plus the District of Columbia) have had at least one player play for an NHL team. 🇺🇸#NHLStats: https://t.co/4kx7xmvfCX pic.twitter.com/ynURrHp5zt — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 2, 2023

Lohrei was born in Baton Rouge while his father, David Lohrei, was the head coach of the East Coast Hockey League’s (ECHL) Baton Rouge Kingfish from 2000 to 2002.

Lohrei was born in Baton Rouge while his father, David, was coaching the #ECHL Baton Rouge Kingfish from 2000-2002 https://t.co/Zv6jdQZ6uz — ECHL (@ECHL) October 12, 2020

The rookie made a big play for the Boston Bruins on Monday, Nov. 6 against the Dallas Stars.

According to CBS, Lohrei scored his first career NHL goal on Monday alongside his rookie teammate, Johnny Beecher, leading Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Stars in Dallas.

There's LOTS to love about this, Lohrei. 💯 pic.twitter.com/FFKv7lcHBb — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 7, 2023

Some firsts to frame 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZUhGx2OuBh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 7, 2023

