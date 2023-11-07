Attorney sues over tasings that led to Homer police chief’s arrest

HOMER, La. (KSLA) — Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel is free on bond in the wake of being arrested and booked into Claiborne Parish Detention Center early Monday morning.

He is charged with one count each of aggravated battery and malfeasance in office in connection with an incident Dec. 22, 2022.

Body camera footage shows Homer police officers repeatedly tasing a male suspect and demanding that he spit something out of his mouth after he was removed from the back of a police car.

Now that suspect’s attorney, Rickey Swift, has filed a lawsuit and is seeking legal action.

“Based on the investigation, there were at least 10 separate applications of the taser,” Swift said. “And how can you justify that when someone is compliant, in the vehicle and complying with every demand that they make? How can you justify the application of 10 separate tasings?”

The attorney said his client sustained multiple severe injuries and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

