3 people shot, killing 2, on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.
Police say suspect and his daughter are dead; his wife is wounded
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two people are dead and another is wounded following a shooting Monday evening in Texarkana, Ark., authorities reeport.
Police tell us that the suspect, a man, is deceased as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
They also say that his daughter died of an apparent gunshot wound and his wife was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
There’s a large police presence on the 2500 block of Glendale Avenue. We’re told that SWAT also was on the scene.
A KSLA News 12 crew also is there and will update this story as more information becomes available.
