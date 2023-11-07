Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
3 people shot, killing 2, on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.

Police say suspect and his daughter are dead; his wife is wounded
There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of Nov. 6, 2023.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two people are dead and another is wounded following a shooting Monday evening in Texarkana, Ark., authorities reeport.

Police tell us that the suspect, a man, is deceased as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They also say that his daughter died of an apparent gunshot wound and his wife was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

There’s a large police presence on the 2500 block of Glendale Avenue. We’re told that SWAT also was on the scene.

A KSLA News 12 crew also is there and will update this story as more information becomes available.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

