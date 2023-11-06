Getting Answers
Virginia hosts Tarleton State to open season

Virginia Cavaliers
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Tarleton State Texans at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers begin the season at home against the Tarleton State Texans.

Virginia went 15-1 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 15.6 bench points last season.

Tarleton State finished 9-10 in WAC action and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Texans averaged 9.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

