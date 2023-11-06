Veterans Day events, deals across the ArkLaTex
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Veterans Day will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 this year!
Many organizations are preparing to hold ceremonies in honor of our vets, and some establishments are offering special discounts.
EVENTS
Wednesday, Nov. 8
- RMS Military Club Invites You to Celebrate - 9 a.m. at Rusheon Middle School
Thursday, Nov. 9
- Veterans Day at GMS - 8 a.m. at Greenacres Middle School
- Honoring Our Veterans Ceremony & Breakfast - 8:30 a.m. at Legacy Elementary
- Haughton High Pays Tribute to Veterans - 8 a.m. in the Boy’s Gym
- Eagles Celebrate Veterans - 1:30 p.m. at Elm Grove Middle School
- OBVAMC Veterans Day Celebration - 11 a.m. at Overton Brooks Veterans’ Administration Medical Center
- CAP 3rd Annual Veterans Day Gumbo - 5 p.m. at 401 Reynolds Street in Springhill
Friday, Nov. 10
- Books and Breakfast Honoring Our Veterans - 7:30 p.m. at Kingston Elementary
- Bearkat Veterans’ Day Breakfast - 7:45 a.m. at Bossier High School
- Bring Your Veteran to Breakfast - at 8 a.m. at Haughton Middle School
- Breakfast with Veterans at Tenaha ISD - 8:15 a.m. in the school cafeteria
- Breakfast for Veterans - 8:30 a.m. at R.V. Kerr Elementary
- Veterans Day Tattoo - 9 a.m. at Parkway High School
- Cope Salutes Our Veterans - 9 a.m. at Cope Middle School
- Honoring All Who Served - 9 a.m. at Plain Dealing High School
- Celebration of Heroes - 9 a.m. at Benton Elementary
- Veterans Day Performances - 9:15 a.m. at Sun City Elementary
- Centenary’s Veterans Day Tribute - 11a.m. in the Hargrove Memorial Amphitheatre
- First Graders Salute Veterans - 1 p.m. at Bellaire Elementary School
- Veterans Day Parade and Assembly - 1 p.m. at Stockwell Place Elementary
- Central Park Honors Veterans - 2:15 p.m. at Central Park Elementary
Sunday, Nov. 11
- Veterans & Military Appreciation Ceremony - 5 p.m. at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
DEALS (with valid ID)
Saturday, Nov. 11
- Scooter’s Coffee - Free drink of any size
- Starbucks - Free 12 oz. coffee
- Dunkin’ - Free donut
- Applebee’s - Free entrée from special menu
- Cracker Barrel - Free dessert
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Free 10-piece boneless wing & fries
- Chili’s - Free meal from select menu
- Cicis Pizza - Free buffet
- IHOP - Free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Circle K - Free medium coffee
- Outback Steakhouse - Free Bloomin’ Onion and drink with purchase of adult entrée
- Jiffy Lube - 50% off any oil change for active and retired military at locations in Idabel (1603 SE Washington St.), Hughes Springs (109 Hanes Blvd.), Paris (1704 Bonham St.), Daingerfield (820 Linda Dr.), and Broken Bow (1100 N Park Dr.)
Sunday, Nov. 12
- Veterans & Military Appreciation Day - Free admission for veterans & family
- Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the State Fair of La.
- Parade at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.