Veterans Day events, deals across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Veterans Day will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 this year!

Many organizations are preparing to hold ceremonies in honor of our vets, and some establishments are offering special discounts.

EVENTS

Wednesday, Nov. 8

RMS Military Club Invites You to Celebrate - 9 a.m. at Rusheon Middle School

Thursday, Nov. 9

Veterans Day at GMS - 8 a.m. at Greenacres Middle School

Honoring Our Veterans Ceremony & Breakfast - 8:30 a.m. at Legacy Elementary

Haughton High Pays Tribute to Veterans - 8 a.m. in the Boy’s Gym

Eagles Celebrate Veterans - 1:30 p.m. at Elm Grove Middle School

OBVAMC Veterans Day Celebration - 11 a.m. at Overton Brooks Veterans’ Administration Medical Center

CAP 3rd Annual Veterans Day Gumbo - 5 p.m. at 401 Reynolds Street in Springhill

Friday, Nov. 10

Books and Breakfast Honoring Our Veterans - 7:30 p.m. at Kingston Elementary

Bearkat Veterans’ Day Breakfast - 7:45 a.m. at Bossier High School

Bring Your Veteran to Breakfast - at 8 a.m. at Haughton Middle School

Breakfast with Veterans at Tenaha ISD - 8:15 a.m. in the school cafeteria

Breakfast for Veterans - 8:30 a.m. at R.V. Kerr Elementary

Veterans Day Tattoo - 9 a.m. at Parkway High School

Cope Salutes Our Veterans - 9 a.m. at Cope Middle School

Honoring All Who Served - 9 a.m. at Plain Dealing High School

Celebration of Heroes - 9 a.m. at Benton Elementary

Veterans Day Performances - 9:15 a.m. at Sun City Elementary

Centenary’s Veterans Day Tribute - 11a.m. in the Hargrove Memorial Amphitheatre

First Graders Salute Veterans - 1 p.m. at Bellaire Elementary School

Veterans Day Parade and Assembly - 1 p.m. at Stockwell Place Elementary

Central Park Honors Veterans - 2:15 p.m. at Central Park Elementary

Sunday, Nov. 11

Veterans & Military Appreciation Ceremony - 5 p.m. at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium 5 p.m. at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

DEALS (with valid ID)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Scooter’s Coffee - Free drink of any size

Starbucks - Free 12 oz. coffee

Dunkin’ - Free donut

Applebee’s - Free entrée from special menu

Cracker Barrel - Free dessert

Buffalo Wild Wings - Free 10-piece boneless wing & fries

Chili’s - Free meal from select menu

Cicis Pizza - Free buffet

IHOP - Free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Circle K - Free medium coffee

Outback Steakhouse - Free Bloomin’ Onion and drink with purchase of adult entrée

Jiffy Lube - 50% off any oil change for active and retired military at locations in Idabel (1603 SE Washington St.), Hughes Springs (109 Hanes Blvd.), Paris (1704 Bonham St.), Daingerfield (820 Linda Dr.), and Broken Bow (1100 N Park Dr.)

Sunday, Nov. 12

Veterans & Military Appreciation Day - Free admission for veterans & family Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the State Fair of La. Parade at 2 p.m.



