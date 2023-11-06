Getting Answers
Texas state park advocate explains how Proposition 14 would protect natural resources

Erika Boyd, Texas Travel Alliance CEO and member of the Texas Coalition for State Parks, speaks about how Proposition 14 would change the future of state parks.
By Avery Niles
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As election day is quickly approaching, one of the items voters will see on the ballot is Proposition 14. KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks with Erika Boyd, the CEO of the Texas Travel Alliance and a member of the Texas Coalition for State Parks. She speaks about the proposition and how this would change the future of Texas state parks.

