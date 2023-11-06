Staying warm until late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Not much happening in the weather to start off your work week. Mild and mostly cloudy to start your day and we’ll see the skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs rising to the low-80s. It will be quite humid today and through at least Wednesday. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s. The cold nights won’t come back until this weekend.

More sunshine expected on Tuesday and Wednesday means temperatures will likely climb a few more degrees with widespread mid-80s both days. Can’t even rule out a few spots soaring into the upper 80s and this would be within record territory for some locations!

By Thursday, big changes will start to take place as a major cold front approaches from the west. Showers will arrive from the west by mid to late afternoon with rain becoming likely Thursday night and then continuing for most of Friday. Much cooler air will arrive behind the front with highs Thursday in the mid-70s but then only in the low 60s by Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks like we’ll dry out but stay on the cool side with highs in the low to mid-60s both Saturday & Sunday.

