Pro-Palestinian protesters marched down Jackson Street in Alexandria

Close to 200 participants made the walk on Sunday.
Close to 200 participants made the walk on Sunday.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a display of solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israel and Hamas conflict in Gaza, Cenla residents rallied on Jackson Street on Sunday, November 5.

Close to 200 participants made the walk from Shipley’s Donuts on Jackson to Chick-Fil-A on the corner of Jackson and MacArthur Drive. Carrying banners and Palestinian flags and chanting slogans like ‘free Palestine’ and calling out President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters gathered in a parking lot next to Chick-Fil-A before retracing their steps.

“I’m supporting my family overseas in Palestine,” said one protester. “There is a genocide going on and we’re being occupied.”

“This protest right here is a peaceful protest to stand with our brothers and sisters in Palestine and let them know that we support them with our hearts with our minds,” added another.

While the majority voiced their support for Palestine, some attendees emphasized the importance of representing different perspectives on the issue.

“I think we are going to have to organize a pro-Israel march,” said Wayne Taylor an Alexandria resident. “We will try to get the word out maybe in a very short period of time and we can have a counter pro-Israel march.”

The war in Gaza began on October 7, and in that time close to 10,000 have been killed, 4,000 of those deaths are children.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

