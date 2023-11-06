Man arrested for allegedly robbing victim at knifepoint

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who allegedly robbed someone at knifepoint has now been arrested.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 4 around 4 p.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Millicent Way about an armed robbery. That’s near the Tinseltown movie theater.

Police say the robber, identified as Carl Layton, 33, pulled out a knife and demanded items belonging to the victim. He then drove off in a stolen vehicle, police say. The victim was not injured.

Officers found the stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 1600 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That’s just a few minutes from the movie theater near Jump Run Drive. Officers were able to arrest Layton then. He’s charged with armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of property damage.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.