LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets

By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football playoff brackets.

There are non-select brackets and non-select brackets, with four divisions in each bracket. Four rounds will be played before the LHSAA Prep Classic. The dates are as follows:

  • Bi-District Round: Nov. 9-11
  • Regional Round: Nov. 16-18
  • Quarterfinal Round: Nov. 24-25
  • Semifinal Round: Nov. 30-Dec. 1
  • LHSAA Prep Classic: Dec. 7-9

Find out which Northeast Louisiana teams are heading to the bi-district round on Nov. 9-11. NELA teams are in bold, and an asterisk denotes the home team.

NON-SELECT

Division I

  • #1 Ruston* (first-round bye)
  • #8 West Monroe* vs. #25 Northshore
  • #5 St. Amant* vs. #28 Ouachita Parish
  • #11 Salmen* vs. #22 West Ouachita
  • #2 Neville (first-round bye)

DIVISION II

  • #11 Franklin Parish* vs. #22 Northwest

DIVISION III

  • #1 Jena* (first-round bye)
  • #16 Caldwell Parish vs. #17 Richwood
  • #12 Loreauville* vs. #21 Rayville
  • #4 Union Parish* (first-round bye)
  • #2 Sterlington* (first-round bye)

DIVISION IV

  • #13 Arcadia* vs. #20 General Trass
  • #3 Oak Grove* (first-round bye)
  • #6 Mangham* vs. #27 Lakeview
  • #7 Homer* vs. #26 Delhi
  • #15 Ferriday* vs. #18 Jonesboro-Hodge

SELECT

DIVISION III

  • #8 D’Arbonne Woods Charter* (first-round bye)

DIVISION IV

  • #16 Slaughter Community Charter* vs. #17 Delhi Charter
  • #12 Catholic - P.C.* vs. #21 Cedar Creek
  • #13 Delta Charter* vs. #20 Covenant Christian
  • #3 Ouachita Christian* (first-round bye)
  • #7 St. Fredrick* (first-round bye)

