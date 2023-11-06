LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football playoff brackets.

There are non-select brackets and non-select brackets, with four divisions in each bracket. Four rounds will be played before the LHSAA Prep Classic. The dates are as follows:

Bi-District Round: Nov. 9-11

Regional Round: Nov. 16-18

Quarterfinal Round: Nov. 24-25

Semifinal Round: Nov. 30-Dec. 1

LHSAA Prep Classic: Dec. 7-9

Find out which Northeast Louisiana teams are heading to the bi-district round on Nov. 9-11. NELA teams are in bold, and an asterisk denotes the home team.

NON-SELECT

Division I

#1 Ruston* (first-round bye)

#8 West Monroe* vs. #25 Northshore

#5 St. Amant* vs. #28 Ouachita Parish

#11 Salmen* vs. #22 West Ouachita

#2 Neville (first-round bye)

DIVISION II

#11 Franklin Parish* vs. #22 Northwest

DIVISION III

#1 Jena* (first-round bye)

#16 Caldwell Parish vs. #17 Richwood

#12 Loreauville* vs. #21 Rayville

#4 Union Parish* (first-round bye)

#2 Sterlington* (first-round bye)

DIVISION IV

#13 Arcadia* vs. #20 General Trass

#3 Oak Grove* (first-round bye)

#6 Mangham* vs. #27 Lakeview

#7 Homer* vs. #26 Delhi

#15 Ferriday* vs. #18 Jonesboro-Hodge

SELECT

DIVISION III

#8 D’Arbonne Woods Charter* (first-round bye)

DIVISION IV

#16 Slaughter Community Charter* vs. #17 Delhi Charter

#12 Catholic - P.C.* vs. #21 Cedar Creek

#13 Delta Charter* vs. #20 Covenant Christian

#3 Ouachita Christian* (first-round bye)

#7 St. Fredrick* (first-round bye)

