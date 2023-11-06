Getting Answers
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground

Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HOMER, La. (KSLA) - The chief of police in Homer has been arrested.

The report came out Monday, Nov. 6 that Chief Van McDaniel, 53, had been arrested.

Louisiana State Police says the investigation began after an incident that happened Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in the 1400 block of Arthur Street in Homer. Patrol officers and Chief McDaniel encountered and arrested a man who was ultimately booked on multiple charges, including resisting arrest.

LSP detectives were contacted by the Claiborne Parish District Attorney’s Office about a complaint alleging excessive use of force by the Homer Police Department. LSP reviewed the evidence and determined Chief McDaniel did in fact use excessive force by using his Taser multiple times on a person who was not being combative, who was also handcuffed with his hands behind his back and was lying on the ground.

McDaniel was arrested Nov. 6 and booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center for aggravated battery and malfeasance in office. LSP says additional charges are possible.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

