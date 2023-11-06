Gulf Coast Atlantic Conference holds volleyball championships at Bossier Parish Community College

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Gulf Coast Atlantic Conference has splashed into the Ark-La-Tex, once again.

The organization kicked off the start of the annual volleyball championships at Bossier Parish Community College’s Billy Montgomery Gymnasium, on Saturday. The event will run through Tuesday, with all matches at BPCC.

“It feels so great, " says Dr. Kiki Baker-Barnes. “We were here back in April for the track and field championships. So, being able to come back this Fall with the volleyball championship, it really is exciting, because we have the opportunity to connect with the community. That’s what this is all about. How do we engage and connect with the community? As well as, expose them to our 10 HBCUs that are a member of our conference.”

