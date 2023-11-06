First-round playoff opponents announced for Northwest Louisiana high school football teams
Nearly 20 area teams will compete in postseason play
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After 10 weeks, the regular season has come and gone. Now, dozens of Northwest Louisiana high school football teams shift their focus to the playoffs.
The first week, or otherwise known as the ‘Bi-District’ round will begin Friday, November 10. Kickoff times for each game are expected for 7:00. With a win, teams will then advance to the ‘Regional’ round, Friday, November 17.
*Area teams in bold
Division I Select
(21) Woodlawn-Baton Rouge vs. (12) Huntington
(18) Archbishop Rummel vs. (15) Northwood-Shreveport
(17) C.E. Byrd vs. (16) Jesuit
Notes: (2) Captain Shreve has a first-round bye
Division II Select
(21) Belaire vs. (12) Evangel
(23) Woodlawn-Shreveport vs. (10) Madison Prep
(24) Booker T. Washington-Shreveport vs. (9) Livingston Collegiate
Division III Select
(17) Ascension Episcopal vs. (16) Loyola Prep
(24) Green Oaks vs. (9) Notre Dame
Notes: (2) Calvary Baptist has a first-round bye
Division IV Select
(22) Sacred Heart vs. (11) Glenbrook
(21) Cedar Creek vs. (12) Catholic-Point Coupee
Division I Non-Select
(19) Parkway vs. (14) Belle Chase
(24) Benton vs. (9) Walker
Notes: (1) Ruston, (4) Airline have first-round byes
Division II Non-Select
(28) Minden vs. (5) West Feliciana
Notes: (1) North DeSoto has a first-round bye
Division III Non-Select
(27) Springfield vs. (6) Many
(18) Mansfield vs. (15) Marksville
(26) Red River vs. (7) Pine
(19) Patterson vs. (14) North Webster
Division IV Non-Select
(26) Delhi vs. (7) Homer
(20) General Trass vs. (13) Arcadia
Notes: (1) Logansport, (4) Haynesville have first-round byes
