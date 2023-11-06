First-round playoff opponents announced for Northwest Louisiana high school football teams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After 10 weeks, the regular season has come and gone. Now, dozens of Northwest Louisiana high school football teams shift their focus to the playoffs.

The first week, or otherwise known as the ‘Bi-District’ round will begin Friday, November 10. Kickoff times for each game are expected for 7:00. With a win, teams will then advance to the ‘Regional’ round, Friday, November 17.

*Area teams in bold

Division I Select

(21) Woodlawn-Baton Rouge vs. (12) Huntington

(18) Archbishop Rummel vs. (15) Northwood-Shreveport

(17) C.E. Byrd vs. (16) Jesuit

Notes: (2) Captain Shreve has a first-round bye

Division II Select

(21) Belaire vs. (12) Evangel

(23) Woodlawn-Shreveport vs. (10) Madison Prep

(24) Booker T. Washington-Shreveport vs. (9) Livingston Collegiate

Division III Select

(17) Ascension Episcopal vs. (16) Loyola Prep

(24) Green Oaks vs. (9) Notre Dame

Notes: (2) Calvary Baptist has a first-round bye

Division IV Select

(22) Sacred Heart vs. (11) Glenbrook

(21) Cedar Creek vs. (12) Catholic-Point Coupee

Division I Non-Select

(19) Parkway vs. (14) Belle Chase

(24) Benton vs. (9) Walker

Notes: (1) Ruston, (4) Airline have first-round byes

Division II Non-Select

(28) Minden vs. (5) West Feliciana

Notes: (1) North DeSoto has a first-round bye

Division III Non-Select

(27) Springfield vs. (6) Many

(18) Mansfield vs. (15) Marksville

(26) Red River vs. (7) Pine

(19) Patterson vs. (14) North Webster

Division IV Non-Select

(26) Delhi vs. (7) Homer

(20) General Trass vs. (13) Arcadia

Notes: (1) Logansport, (4) Haynesville have first-round byes

