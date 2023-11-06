Feeling more like summer across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Although the calendar might say November, it certainly won’t feel like it over the next several days as temperatures will continue to be well above average across the ArkLaTex.

For today, we’ll see morning clouds giving way to more sunshine by afternoon. A southwest breeze at 10-20 mph will help warm temperatures into the low and mid 80s which is roughly 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

More sunshine expected on Tuesday and Wednesday means temperatures will likely climb a few more degrees with widespread mid 80s both days. Can’t even rule out a few spots soaring into the upper 80s and this would be within record territory for some locations!

By Thursday, big changes will start to take place as a major cold front approaches from the west. Showers will arrive from the west by mid to late afternoon with rain becoming likely Thursday night and then continuing for most of Friday. Much cooler air will arrive behind the front with highs Thursday in the mid 70s but then only in the low 60s by Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks like we’ll dry out but stay on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 60s both Saturday & Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.